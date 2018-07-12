Donald Glover, Issa Rae, & More Dominate 2018 Emmy Nominations
The 2018 Emmy nominations are in, and there a lot of familiar faces on the roster this year. Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, and more have reportedly been nominated.
Issa Rae reportedly nabbed the nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in her very own Insecure series on HBO. Donald Glover also earned a nomination for the opposite gender title for his work in FX’s Atlanta.
Moving into the drama category, Sterling K. Brown and Thandie Newton earned noms for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for their roles in This Is Us and Westworld respectively. Sandra Oh also became the first Asian woman to receive a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in the Emmys history for Killing Eve.
Additionally, John Legend scored his very first nomination for his role in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.” If he wins, he will have successfully achieved an EGOT – the achievement winning all four of the major American entertainment awards: Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.
The 70th annual Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. Check out the entire nominations list below.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Atlanta
black-ish
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld
Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: ACS
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borestein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror, “USS Callister”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittorck, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbag, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror, “Black Museum”
Merrit Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman Show
Variety Talk
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Reality Show Host
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway