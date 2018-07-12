The 2018 Emmy nominations are in, and there a lot of familiar faces on the roster this year. Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, and more have reportedly been nominated.

Issa Rae reportedly nabbed the nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in her very own Insecure series on HBO. Donald Glover also earned a nomination for the opposite gender title for his work in FX’s Atlanta.

Moving into the drama category, Sterling K. Brown and Thandie Newton earned noms for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for their roles in This Is Us and Westworld respectively. Sandra Oh also became the first Asian woman to receive a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in the Emmys history for Killing Eve.

Additionally, John Legend scored his very first nomination for his role in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.” If he wins, he will have successfully achieved an EGOT – the achievement winning all four of the major American entertainment awards: Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

The 70th annual Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. Check out the entire nominations list below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Atlanta

black-ish

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld

Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: ACS

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

​​​​​​​Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borestein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

​​​​​​​Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror, “USS Callister”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

​​​​​​​Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittorck, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbag, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror, “Black Museum”

Merrit Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracy Ullman Show

Variety Talk

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

Late Late Show With James Corden

Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Reality Show Host

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway