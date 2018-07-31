Slick Woods, one of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty muses, is slowly gearing up to embrace the most important title she’s been given so far: Mom. Just a few months ago, the 21-year-old gap-toothed model, who reportedly got her big break in a lookbook for Kanye West’s Yeezy Season, revealed that she was pregnant on Instagram. Now, with just a couple months left until the arrival of her bundle of joy, Slick has no problem sharing all the happy details of her growing family with fellow model Adonis Bosso.

For starters, her son Saphir will be due in September—”I saw my baby’s penis!’ she revealed in her cover story with Elle UK—and he will come into the world with the assistance of none other than Erykah Badu.

The accomplished singer and a practicing doula will be Slick’s “spiritual guide” for Saphir’s grand arrival. “She’s a mommy role model,” Slick said of Badu. “A mother I look up to, who kills her sh*t and is a boss-a** b***h.” Well before now, Badu had reportedly delivered over 40 babies after studying midwifery, so the young model is in very good hands.

Congratulations and safe delivery, Slick.

