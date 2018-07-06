Fabolous revisits his Summertime Shootout 2 to unleash the brand new music visuals for “Ashanti.”

Pretty Boy Fab, as always, looks dapper in a fur trench coat while he overlooks the Rotten Apple and plays with lyrics centered on R&B singer Ashanti’s songs and albums.

“Came in the game flippin’ bigs like Ashanti/My new ish is foolish like Ashanti/You miss me? Ahh baby like Ashanti/I told shorty, “You know the rule like Ashanti,” raps F.A.B.O. Later, he raps: This ain’t your house, you old rent-to-live ass nigga/You should just do R&B like Ashanti/Shorty got me mesmerized like Ashanti

Chinky eyes, thick thighs like Ashanti.”

The original song features Goldie, but for this version Fab decided to join forces with Ashanti, who also appears in the video.

Watch the Gerard Victor-directed video above.