It looks like recently-married musicians Faith Evans and Stevie J are working to grow their new family ASAP-tually.

Mr. and Mrs. Jordan spoke to TMZ about their relationship, shooting down rumors that it is a publicity stunt. They also said that they’ve discussed babies, and hinted that they’re having fun trying to get pregnant.

“Why do you say try [laughs],” says Evans when a TMZ staffer asked if they’re trying to add to their family. “I’m pretty fertile, he is too! He ain’t shootin’ blanks!” Stevie J has six children, and Faith has four children.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Jordans discussed their long friendship, and how Faith had to warm up to the idea of being in a relationship with the producer and reality star.

“There was always a love there, but I never saw him in a romantic way, he knows that’s true,” she said. However, Stevie J says that their first kiss happened in the studio, and he knew she was something special.

“She just had to feel these soft lips,” he laughed. The couple also detailed that they dated for a few years but didn’t want to get married in an impromptu fashion.

“She shot me down because I wasn’t ready,” Stevie said of the earlier possibility of marriage years ago. However, time, patience and fate brought the couple together. They were married in mid-July, and recently released a single titled “A Minute.”

Watch their comments about marriage and babies below.

