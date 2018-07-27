Faith Evans Denies Marrying Stevie J For A Publicity Stunt

Faith Evans makes moves rooted in love, not fame.

The R&B veteran and producer’s recent love journey with songwriter and Love & Hip Hop star Stevie J left many people scratching their heads. While the two have been friends for over 20 years, their decision to jump the broom was met with speculation from online peanut galleries.

Evans put the rumors to rest while speaking with Acton Entertainment Tuesday (July 24). The two eloped in Las Vegas on July 17. Vegas happens to be the place the two recorded their new single, “A Minute.” Evans explained how the song came to be and how the music chemistry turned into love galore.

“We started working on the song a few months ago in Las Vegas and we got great feedback so we filmed the video in April,” she said. “And neither one of those times we knew that we would get married on July 17, but we had the date for the single release already in mind. It’s actually good timing now but it wasn’t planned. The single was going to come out regardless.”

Evans intended to create a duet album with men in R&B but “A Minute” inspired her to make the whole project with her husband. As people continue to whisper, Evans remains unbothered.

“People are always going to have something to say but I would never do anything (an important decision) like that for a publicity stunt,” she said.

“People say me and Biggie got married as a publicity stunt and Puff didn’t know we were married. We’ve been great friends for years and it obviously developed into a romantic connection and now he’s married now.”

Watch the interview below.