Longtime friends and collaborators Faith Evans and Stevie J have secured the bag of love with a reported trip down the altar.

According to TMZ, the couple was seen outside of a courthouse in Las Vegas, NV after they applied for a marriage license. Sources connected to Faith and Stevie shared that there was no traditional ceremony, but an organic one in their hotel room.

The singer and producer have been friends for over 20 years, starting at their days at Diddy’s Bad Boy Records. Stevie was a member of the legendary Hitmen collective while Faith was one of the most successful R&B acts on the label. Knowledge of their budding romance was seen on VH1’s Love & Hop Atlanta franchise in 2016 when the two decided to take things to the next level. Their on and off relationship was also featured on the spinoff, Leave it to Stevie.

Stevie gave a few hints about their union on Twitter when he tweeted his love for Faith on Tuesday (July 17). “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” he said with a loving reply from the singer.

I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 18, 2018

But there could be more to their love story. The two creatives are releasing their steamy single, “A Minute” on July 27.

▶️ Here’s something to HEAT up the SUMMER! 🔥🔥 Come #BehindTheScenes with Big Fizzy & The Good Guy @hitmansteviej on #AMinute! 💋 SONG + VISUAL available online EVERYWHERE on JULY 27th! 📽️: @dblanks pic.twitter.com/OlefqFrM6i — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 12, 2018

Sound off on their very interesting union below.

READ MORE: Faith Evans Details ‘The King And I’ Album With Biggie And Lil’ Kim Collaboration