Faith Evans and Stevie J are totally in love, and they wanted to etch their affection for each other in a permanent way.

The newlyweds tied the knot on Jul. 17 in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, and Evans’ latest ink (found on her collarbone) commemorates their special day, “VII.XVII.MMXVIII.” The producer and reality star’s permanent marking for his lady love can be found beside his ear, and features her married initials, “FRJ.”

“All I desire to hear in my world. #FaithReneeJordan,” he wrote in the caption of the photo featuring his new tat. Mrs. Jordan’s caption read “Mrs. Jordan” with a red heart and the Roman Numeral date of their wedding.

The couple has known each other for 20 years, during their early days at Bad Boy Records. Their on-and-off relationship was chronicled on the reality shows Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and its spin-off Leave It To Stevie. Despite allegations of cheating and a few naysayers here and there, the couple seems to be head-over-heels for each other, unbothered by any sort of outside chatter or rumors.

The Jordans are also teasing a joint single which will reportedly drop on Jul. 27. The song is called “A Minute,” and a video will accompany the new track.

Mrs.Jordan❤️ VII.XVII.MMXVIII A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on Jul 24, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT