After Faith Evans and Stevie J tied the knot last week, the singer and music producer/Love & Hip-Hop star decided to release their cozy new music video for their single, “Wait A Minute.”

In the Derek Blanks-directed visual, the two lovebirds are sensual with each other: kissing and hugging under the sheets, atop countertops, and inside of a steamy shower. Clearly, the two are still in the honeymoon phase of their wedding.

Faith Evans spoke with Action Entertainment about “Wait a Minute” and her marriage to Stevie J.

“We started working on the song a few months ago in Las Vegas and we got great feedback so we filmed the video in April,” she said. “And neither one of those times we knew that we would get married on July 17, but we had the date for the single release already in mind. It’s actually good timing now but it wasn’t planned. The single was going to come out regardless.”

“People are always going to have something to say but I would never do anything (an important decision) like that for a publicity stunt,” Faith said when questioned about her new marriage. “People say me and Biggie got married as a publicity stunt and Puff didn’t know we were married. We’ve been great friends for years and it obviously developed into a romantic connection and now he’s married now.”

“Wait a Minute” is Faith’s first song since releasing 2017’s The King & I, an album with late Notorious B.I.G.

Watch the steamy video above.

