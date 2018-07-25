This is why we can’t have nice things. Just a few weeks after Shiggy catapulted Drake’s “In My Feelings” to a new level with the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, the National Transportation Safety Board has condemned the movement due to numerous people falling out of their cars while doing the challenge.

Nicholas Worrell, Chief of Safety Advocacy at the National Transportation Safety Board shared with The Blast Monday (July 23) how hopping out of a moving car for likes might not be the best move for your safety.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S. Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous – to you and those around you,” he said. While Shiggy’s dance was done on the regular street, singer Danileigh’s effortless car version inspired many to follow suit.

“There’s a time and place for everything, but our nation’s highways and roadways are no place for the #InMyFeelingsChallenge,” he added. A woman by the name of Barbara Kopylova went viral this week when her attempt at the challenge ended with her falling out of a moving car. “I’M FINE nothing happened to me or the car, it’s okay to laugh,” she tweeted. “I laughed for 10 minutes straight right after I saw the video. It was an accident that I fell out of the car, I’m not encouraging anybody to do the same.”

Other fails have shared the same outcome. Celeb takes on the challenge have been rather creative with Will Smith dancing at the top a bridge in Budapest.

Meanwhile, the popular Shiggy challenge has benefited Drake the most. His song is currently at No. 1 on the Billboard charts with a video on the way. Photos from New Orleans surfaced last month of the rapper filming the visuals with renowned director Karena Evans.

