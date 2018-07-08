A Florida police officer took to Facebook last week to complain that his meal from Burger King appeared to have dirt on it. After a closer examination it was concluded the dirt the officer saw was actually just salt and pepper.

Fort Myers officer Tim McCormick (his last name is really McCormick, just like the seasoning) said he didn’t realize his burger had dirt on it until the last bite and it was then he tossed what was left in the trash.

“I was the officer who was served a burger at Burger King at 4004 Cleveland Avenue in Ft Myers with dirt in it, At first I thought it was just burned old bacon, I was hungry and ate the burger, at the last bite I saw dirt and grit on the burger. In disgust, I threw it out of the window,” his Facebook post started.

The post, which was shared 18,000 times received the attention of Burger King’s corporate headquarters. Dan Fitzpatrick, CEO and chairman of Quality Dining Inc, the company that oversees the franchise that operates the fast food restaurant said in a statement the investigation has his full attention.

After a further review, it turned out as part of the preparation process for all of Burger King’s burgers, there’s a salt and pepper blend applied to the patties before they go on the grill.

Fitzpatrick has invited McCormick to come down and view how the company makes their food.