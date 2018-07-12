Florida Man With No Arms Arrested For Stabbing Tourist

An arm-less, popular street artist was arrested for stabbing a tourist in Miami, Florida.

The Miami Herald reports the incident happened early Tuesday (July 10) when Chicago native Cesar Coronado and a friend were reportedly asking for directions. A police report claims Jonathan Crenshaw clutched a pair of scissors between his feet and stabbed the 22-year-old twice in his arm. He was taken to a local hospital after officers found him lying on the floor.

Crenshaw, however, says his actions were in self-defense. The 46-year-old says he was sleeping when Coronado kicked him in the head. After stabbing him, he says he placed the scissors in his waistband and walked away from the scene.

Crenshaw, who is homeless, is known in South Beach for painting canvases with his feet.

CREDIT: YouTube

In a previous profile with the Miami New Times, Crenshaw shared his beyond interesting backstory. Born in Alabama, Crenshaw says his mother fed him rat poison in an effort to obtain health insurance. He also shared how he has over 200 kids with music icon Gloria Estefan.

Crenshaw was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. He’s currently being held on a $7,500 bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He will stand before a judge on Wednesday, July 18.

