After dropping his debut album 4275 last month, Jacquees has decided to gift fans with a handful of new tracks.

The Cash Money crooner uploaded four R&B jams to his SoundCloud page, which include the soulful “Who’s,” the nostalgic “Put Your Game On Me,” and the seductive “Jump on It,” which samples Ginuwine’s ’90s classic “Pony.”

Que is currently on Chris Brown’s ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour,’ which features Rich the Kid, H.E.R., and 6LACK. Also, he and Breezy are readying their highly-anticipated joint project for a future release.

The singer’s 4275, released in June, is an 18-song opus with cameos from Young Thug, Dej Loaf, Jagged Edge, LaTocha Scott, among others.

Stream Jacquees’ new songs below.