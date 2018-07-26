To fans who clamor for his art, Frank Ocean has all but gone missing. Once he dropped his long-awaited sophomore album Blonde (and visual album, Endless) and played a handful of shows, it felt as if Ocean vanished again, leaving behind only a swirl of praise and think pieces from both casual and professional critics.

But unbeknownst to the masses who seemingly moved onto new music, Ocean’s Blonde was still making major waves. Recently, the two-year-old LP quietly crept to RIAA platinum status.

Blonde producer Vegyn shared the news via Twitter, a platform Ocean no longer uses.

This accomplishment bests his 2012 album, Channel Orange, which reached Gold status in 2013.

READ MORE: A Guide To Understanding The Songs On Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’