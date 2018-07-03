It’s been nearly two decades since Freeway emerged from the fog and filthy residue of the crack game to lay down his iconic verse on JAY-Z’s “1-900 -Hustler.” But amid the splintering of the Roc’s Dame Dash and Shawn Carter, Freeway—after the release of his first two albums Philadelphia Freeway and Free at Last—had to find a new label home.

Fast-forward to 2018, Philly Phreezer is back with The Roc. His sixth studio effort and 13-song composition, Think Free, comes in the midst of the rapper’s experience with kidney failure in 2015.

“It’s going good. I got some hopeful news a few weeks ago,” Freeway said when asked about waiting on a kidney transplant. “So, God-willing, everything will work out. I’m excited about it. With the album Think Free, we also had the documentary Think Free, which covers my battle with kidney failure from when it happened to present date. So, it’s real informative for the people.”

Information has been Free’s forte. Whether offering sagacious bars inspired by surahs from the Holy Qur’an, his current health issues, or the knowledge of life, Freeway is always imparting instruction. The rapper born Leslie Pridgen met with VIBE at Brooklyn’s Greenlight Bookstore, where he shared his current reads like Dick Gregory’s Ni**er, The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell by Kamau Bell, and more.

Watch the video above.