French Montana reportedly owes Waka Flocka’s mom, Debra Antney, a hefty sum of $2 million dollars, The Blast reports.

Antney—a well sought after hip-hop manager and CEO of Mizay Entertainment—and the Bronx-bred rapper’s business relationship began in 2010. During that time he told XXL: “As far as management, she got it down pat. She got everything that I need, and I got everything that she need—as far as the East Coast market, the Tri-State. Deb’s never had nobody from the East Coast, besides Nicki [Minaj].”

“That woman is like a label by herself. She just works. Being the person that I am, that I work just as hard as her, it’ll make it a whole lot easier,” he continued.

Yet this monetary battle has been going on since 2013 after she filed a lawsuit against Montana for excluding her from various deals and keeping her in the dark about an alleged 20 percent management fee.

In 2017, Antney won the lawsuit but has yet to receive any monetary compensation from Montana. He has yet to respond to the suit or pay the $1, 999, 588.41 he owes her. Still, Antney has affirmed she doesn’t have a problem with French. In a 2013 interview with The Breakfast Club where she said: “I love French. We ain’t never not been cool. That’s business.”

Hopefully, they can settle this is carry on. Business as usual.

READ MORE: French Montana Goes To Uganda And Learns The Most Important Rule Of The Jungle (Digital Cover)