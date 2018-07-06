With new projects from Drake, Black Thought, and the G.O.O.D. Music troupe to name a few, hip-hop is already ruling the summer, and Future is adding to the winning streak.

The Freebandz surprised fans with his long-awaited, Beast Mode 2 mixtape on Friday (July 6), as a precursor to his forthcoming new album. Earlier in the day, Future teased the release tweeting, “Should I give my fans a mixtape until my album complete?” before deciding that he “can’t keep the streets waiting.”

Beast Mode 2, the follow-up to Future’s 2015 Beast Mode mixtape, re-teams him with super-producer Zaytoven and Seth Firkins, Future’s sound engineer who died last year at the age of 36.

As Zaytoven reveals in new interview with The Fader, Future recorded around 100 songs for the mixtape, but only chose nine track among the bunch. The project has been in the works since 2016, though it picked up momentum after Future’s work on the Superfly soundtrack and “Mo Reala” off Zaytoven’s Trapholizay album.

“I think this project is definitely needed for what’s going on right now. As far as how it fits, and how he had his run last time, I think this is the spark of another run like that for Future,” said Zaytoven. “I listen to a lot of music — you know, there’s a lot of new artists coming out — but there still hasn’t been a project yet that touches me like Beast Mode has. Like a full project. I know it sounds funny coming from me, ‘cause I produced it, but that’s one of my favorite bodies of work. That’s what Beast Mode was when it came out and still is. And that’s what this project is too. That’s why we chose to keep it short and sweet, ‘cause we want you to have to keep listening to it over and over again.”

Stream Beast Mode 2 below.