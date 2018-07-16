Gabrielle Union is all about opening the door to honest conversations about sex, beauty, and self-love. After years of sharing her uplifting messages with other women and fans, the actress is passing some lessons on to her husband, Dwyane Wade’s two sons and his nephew (who now lives with the blended family). In a new interview with Refinery29, Union reveals that she taught her stepsons about valuing dark-skinned, black women.

In a recent panel discussion at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Union recalled a conversation she had with the three boys about girls they were interested in. After asking them to show her the girls’ Instagram accounts, she realized they all had something in common. “Literally, probably about 10 girls I looked at had the same light skin, curly hair, tiny waist, butt, boobs — it was the same girl over and over again,” the Breaking In star said.

“So I asked them to show me the most beautiful chocolate sister they’ve seen. They say there are none. I was like, ‘Why do they get exed out so fast? What is happening in your brain that is causing you to look at these women through a prism that is distorting their actual selves?'”

Shocked by their pool of crushes, the Bad Boys actress took it upon herself to open their eyes to other brown skin women. “They don’t see the beauty unless it comes from an actress or a supermodel or a video vixen,” she explained. “They have to have somebody else tell them that a chocolate woman is attractive for them to believe it.”

Union also reiterated the importance of having conversations with children in order to break down the standards created by the beauty industry.

