Gang members responsible for the vicious murder of 15-year-old Lesandro (Junior) Guzman-Feliz have been receiving death threats while inside Rikers Island.

According to The New York Post, three members of the Dominican gang, Trinitarios, have a 50-cell unit to themselves. “Everybody wants a piece of them,” an unnamed source said. Allegedly other Trinitarios members “want to kill them.”

The three suspects each have their own cell, which leaves 47 other units unoccupied.

Eight members of the gang have been arrested and charged with Junior’s brutal death. Two more suspects were caught last week and are now in police custody. One, 29-year-old Diego Suero of The Bronx, is believed to have ordered the attack.

The police are charging Suero with murder, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon, manslaughter, and gang assault.

On June 20th at about 11:30 PM, the 15-year-old left his Bronx apartment to loan a friend $5. While returning home he encountered the gang and tried to hide inside a local Bronx bodega. Surveillance footage shows the teen being dragged out of the store by the men and brutally stabbed and slashed with a machete. Moments later Junior could be seen running one block towards Saint Barnabas hospital. He passed out on the sidewalk just outside of the emergency room and died.

It’s believed Junior’s death was a case of mistaken identity.

The teen was a member of the NYPD Explorers program, which was for aspiring officers. Junior had dreams of becoming a detective.

Learning there were two more people involved in his son’s death, Lisandro Guzman, 38 said his boy’s killers deserve life behind bars. However, Junior’s death is still very fresh for Guzman and sometimes he still can’t believe it.

“This morning, I called Junior by mistake. I realized what I did, so I hung up. I stayed in bed and cried for like 20 minutes.”

