A Georgia man set to be executed Tuesday (July 10) has made a lavish last meal request.

According to The Georgia Department of Corrections Keith Tharpe has requested three spicy chicken breasts, a roast beef sandwich with sauce, a fish sandwich, tater logs, (potato wedges) onion rings, an apple pie and a vanilla milkshake.

And if the needle doesn’t kill him, this meal will certainly do him under.

Tharpe was sentenced to death for the 1991 murder of Jacqueline Freeman. He was scheduled to die by lethal injection on September 26, 2017, but the U.S. Supreme Court requested the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals re-examine Tharpe’s case after it was revealed a racist juror convicted him.

During Tharpe’s original trial, the jurors unanimously agreed on the death penalty. Seven years later during an appeal, Tharpe’s legal team interviewed Barney Gattie who boldly made racist remarks, stating there’s a difference between “good black folks” like the victim’s family and “n*****s.”

Gattie reportedly sighted the OJ. Simpson case and said the “white woman… wouldn’t have been killed if she hadn’t have married that black man.” Gattie also questioned, “if black people even have souls.”

Despite the outlandish comments by Gattie, it still didn’t stop Tharpe’s execution.

The last meal for inmates has merited a certain fascination with the public. Serial killer John Wayne Gacy requested 12 fried shrimp, a bucket of fried chicken from KFC, a pound of strawberries and French fries. Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh asked for two pints of chocolate chip ice cream before his 2001 execution. Ted Bundy, who confessed to killing 30 people declined a specific meal and was given the state standard before meeting his fate in 1989.

Not every state honors last meals. In Florida, the meal must not exceed the $40 cap and the food must be purchased locally. The one request that won’t be honored as of late is alcohol. In 1977, inmate Gary Gilmore was granted three shots of Jack Daniels to go with his hamburger, baked potato, hard boiled egg, and coffee.

