A Georgia Subway employee placed a 911 call on a black family of eight as they dined at the fast-food restaurant. According to Channel 2 Action News, the Dobson family was returning home from South Georgia after spending the weekend celebrating their grandmother’s birthday. They stopped at a Subway in Coweta County Monday (July 2) and about an hour later police arrived.

In the obtained 911 call, the employee can be heard demanding authorities to arrive out of fear that the restaurant would get robbed.

“I need somebody to come through here please, ASAP. Now,” the employee said. “There’s about eight people in a van, and they’ve been in the store for about an hour. They keep going back and forth to the bathrooms by my back door.”

The employee reportedly complained about members of the family placing soda inside their water cups. One woman from the family, Felicia Dobson, said her family did nothing wrong.

“I don’t think she ever felt threatened,” Dobson said. “We can’t change our skin color. I have great kids. I have a great family.”

Subway franchisee Rosh Patel sent a statement to the local news station condemning the behavior of his employee.

“I take this very seriously, and I am fully investigating. I have also used this opportunity to reiterate to my staff the importance of making everyone feel welcome.”

Police officers arrived and concluded the Dobson family had done nothing wrong. Although the employee had been robbed in the past, she has since been placed on administrative leave.

