Gwyneth Paltrow Can’t Figure Out Why Chris Brown Is Less Hated Than Her

Whether or not you like Gwyneth Paltrow is your business, but the Iron Man actress can’t figure out why tabloid magazines have previously labeled her as “the most hated celebrity in the world.”

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Paltrow addressed the shocking title she received after announcing her separation from Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

According to Paltrow, shortly after releasing the statement on their divorce she was faced with major backlash, mostly from reaching tabloid magazines that gave her the highly debatable label.

“I remember being like, ‘Really? More than, like, Chris Brown? Me? Really? Wow,’” the actress confessed. “It was also the same week that I was PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful Woman. For a minute I was like, ‘Wait, I don’t understand. Am I hated to the bone or am I the world’s most beautiful?’”

Considering Chris Brown’s controversial past, it’s easy to understand Paltrow’s confusion (though the two have absolutely zero correlation). Still, Paltrow clarified her mini-rant, going on to explain that the story was just the nature of the industry at the time.

“I really notice as the business grows, there’s a lot less of that, and I think people are like: Oh, this is real, and I feel like that’s sort of, you know, a nine-months-ago story. You know what I mean?” She also addressed another rumor that she was the woman JAY-Z cheated on Beyonce with. According to CNN, Paltrow’s rep said it’s “completely absurd and 100 percent false” after Amber Rose reportedly alluded to that notion.

It’s just a tabloid, Gwyn.