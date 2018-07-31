50 Cent can’t seem to stay out of trouble. Digital hip-hop publication, HipHopDX has reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against 50 Cent. The web publication claims the rapper tarnished its reputation after making claims that it was reporting “fake news.”

In court documents obtained by The Blast, HipHopDX reportedly filed a $3 million suit against the Power star over a specific social media post in June 2018, in which he stated that the publication was a “bogus news outlet that does not check its facts.”

“The celebrity known as 50 Cent has maliciously used his power and influence to false attack a small, independent media company for its unfavorable but entirely truthful content,” the lawsuit reads. “In late June 2018, it exposed as false certain public statements made by 50 Cent claiming to have sold the rights to a three-word catchphrase for a million dollars.”

The site claims that despite 50’s allegations, it did report the facts. “False attacks by celebrities and public figures on journalist and media companies, branding them as ‘fake news,’ have become a powerful weapon for pulling readers away from otherwise respected sources,” the lawsuit continues.

“These are not merely political or public relations issues for media companies. Rather, they are attacks on a business and constitute classific defamation – false assertions to the public that are intended to, and do, damage a person or company in their professional reputation.”

HipHopDX’s defamation suit comes shortly after 50 filed another lawsuit against the publication over the use of a photo in the same article in question. Fif claims the website used the photo without his permission. He’s suing for copyright infringement.

