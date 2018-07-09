Somewhere down the generational line, someone forgot to teach the kids how to play Spades. For those who are unfamiliar with what Spades is, it’s a popular card game frequently played during summer functions such as cookouts and family reunions.

Unfortunately, there seems to be a whole generation of folks who are totally clueless when it comes to playing the popular card game. If you happen to be one of those sad folks, you’re in luck because one Twitter user outlined how to play in a now-viral thread on Twitter.

One Twitter user, @Rxmsxy, laid out the ins and out of the games on Twitter on July 7. “Since y’all parents and uncles and aunties failed tf outta you, i’m gonna teach you losers how to play spades. everyone tends to play it a little different so i’m gonna start with the basics and add on extra shit at the end,” he said before diving into the basics.

In the 25-part tweet, he explains how you work with a team, how to bid, renege, cut, and what each card essentially stands for. “52 cards are used in the game. All the regular cards MINUS the 2 of Hearts/2 of Clubs. They are replaced by the two JOKER cards. One being the “Big” joker, the other the “Lil” joker,” he explains.

“They’re super fun, super competitive, there’s been fights at family bbqs over spades games lmaoo niggas do not play,” he said, concluding his lesson.

Check out the thread below, and catch up before the next family and/or friends gathering. (And if you’re wondering why you were never taught in the first place, watch the funny, yet truthful video above by comedian Kev On Stage for an explanation.)

—

alright so first the basics: it’s a four person game, you and a teammate, and the other team also consisting of two people. there is NO COMMUNICATING with your partner once each round starts. that means no talking/hand gestures/taps/etc. taken VERY seriously. pic.twitter.com/7cU81NHJYD — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

it’s also all about TRUST. you need a teammate that can sense when you’re about to make a play, and vice versa. more on those plays later. let’s get into the deck. — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

52 cards are used in the game. All the regular cards MINUS the 2 of Hearts/2 of Clubs. They are replaced by the two JOKER cards. One being the “Big” joker, the other the “Lil” joker. pic.twitter.com/iFSC6rsPtE — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

The Power Structure is as follows: -Big Joker – strongest in the game, beats everything

-Lil Joker – second strongest, beats all EXCEPT Big Joker

-2 of Diamonds

-2 of Spades (these will both confuse you for the first few times you play, trust me 💀) (cont.) — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

-A of Spades

-King of Spades

-Queen

-Jack

all the way down to 3 of Spades, beat all other suits. Only thing that beats a Spade is a higher Spade, 2 of Diamonds, Big/Lil Jokers. But here’s the thing: spades can’t be used until somebody “Cuts” (runs out of another suit) — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

once the dealer passes out 13 cards to each player, the team the dealer is NOT on makes their bids first, estimating how many BOOKS they can win. A Book is when you win a round. How many of the 13 rounds do you think you can win? your # + teammates, that’s your bid. pic.twitter.com/AaAQLCZnKB — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

there’s almost always a BOARD. A board is the LEAST amount you can bid, usually 4/5 books. So even if both you and your teammate think you can’t get ANY books, the lowest your can bid is “Board” — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

When you all decide how many books you think you can win, you start. The person to the left of the dealer pops it off, always. You can throw out any card of any suit EXCEPT SPADES, remember, you can’t throw out spades until someone CUTS. — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

So as you play through the 13 rounds, you end making (or not making) your book bid. if you make your bid, let’s say 7 books, you get 70 points. if you lose, you lose 70 points. if you make over your book bid, those are called sandbags (not everyone plays with sandbags) — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

so say, again, you bid 7 books, but you guys get 9, that means you have 2 sandbags. you get your 70 points for making your book bid, and 2 points, 1 for each sandbag. so now your score is 72. sandbags seem harmless but if you rack up 10, you lose 100 points, so BE CAREFUL. — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

also, if you keep getting sandbags, it means you or your teammate or both, aren’t bidding properly. look at your hand closer at the start of the game. if you know you usually get one more book than your bid, bid one book higher. it’s a different of 10 points. — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

that’s really the jist of it. games usually go until 500, can be more or less, & last about 45 min. they’re super fun, super competitive, there’s been fights at family bbqs over spades games lmaoo niggas do not play. — ramsey (@rxmsxy) July 8, 2018

https://twitter.com/rxmsxy/status/1015785740783874048