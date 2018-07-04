Idris Elba Launches Hip-Hop Record Label 7Wallace Music
Idris Elba is recognized globally for his handsome charm and film roles, but the British actor would like fans to get more acquainted with his passions for hip-hop and dance music. Elba has reportedly launched a new record label, 7Wallace Music, which will represent a roster of hip-hop artists.
The actor-DJ announced his new endeavor on Tuesday (July 3), along with his first signee, French artist James BKS. While James may be considered a new face, he has previously worked as a producer with Diddy, Talib Kweli, and many other bigwigs. He currently runs the creative house, Grown Kid, which composes music for Yves Saint-Laurent, Prada, and Giorgio Armani commercials.
“James is a rare find,” Elba told Billboard. “His hip-hop sensibilities transfer to the other music he makes, he’s a nice person to work with and is gonna be a strong artist in the future. It’s a huge move for 7Wallace, a small indie label.”
James will reportedly be releasing a single via 7Wallace Music, entitled, “Kwlele” on July 13. “I want people to get to know my journey,” James said in a statement. “The song is the musical answer to my inner questions. Finally, I can be proud of my roots and say this music is fully me.”
READ MORE: Idris Elba Says It’s Time For A Black Or Female Bond Character