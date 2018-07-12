You know something went viral when you’ve got Will Smith in the cut.

Instagram personality Shiggy has taken the internet by storm with fans and celebrities like Odell Beckham Jr, Kevin Hart, LaLa Anthony and Ciara participating in his #InMyFeelings dance challenge. All contenders have put up a fair fight, but the challenge’s latest entrant has given everyone a run for their money.

Inspired by Ciara’s moves, Will Smith decided he would #DoTheShiggy all the way from the Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary. “I woke up this morning #InMyFeelings and I was like…I gotta let ‘em out” states the multi-talented actor.

In the IG video posted by Smith, fans watch him climb to the top of the Chain Bridge before he takes a jab at the dance challenge and absolutely kills it. Who’s surprised?

“Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings

I’ma Keep It 💯… I was TERRIFIED up there. That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge“

Watch the GOAT put everyone else to shame in the video below.