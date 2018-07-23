Insecure’s creators plan to write-in another series that’ll have its cast members and viewers at home hooked. According to Variety, season three of the HBO program will insert another show that’ll take its cues from Hollywood’s controversial moments this year.

Prentice Penny, showrunner/executive producer of one of social media’s favorite series, revealed the news of season three’s “show within a show” during Insecure Fest on Saturday (July 21). “It’s definitely timely in the wake of a lot things that happened in Hollywood in the last month or so,” Penny revealed.

In the second season, Due North had viewers cackling at its characters’ one-liners despite its theme being set in the unjust Civil War era. In Insecure’s debut season, Conjugal Visits put into perspective the perils of reality television, a sentiment Rae dished on in a 2017 interview with The Guardian.

Rae described the show as “a comment on the trash TV that consumes us all.” The decision to base the fake – or possibly all too real – reality show in a prison, which Rae stated “incarcerates mainly black and Latino people,” was meant to incite “meta-commentary” but also infuse entertainment within its scripted dialogue.

Other programs to implement this sort of real-life persona include Dear White People season two (Defamation), Jane The Virgin (Tiago: A Traves Del Tiempo), and Community (Troy and Abed in the Morning).

Insecure premiers August 12 at 10:30 p.m. EST on HBO.

