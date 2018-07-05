Jada Pinkett Smith gave us all the warm and fuzzy feels after posting a touching series of photos from her baby shower featuring the legendary Whitney Houston.

According to Smith’s Instagram post, the late singer appeared at her baby shower while she was pregnant with her son Jaden. In the photos, the duo is talking and laughing. Whitney is in all white, while Jada is wearing all black, her baby bump prominently on display. Smith said that the photos she posted are the only ones she has of the two of them together.

“Whitney was so sweet, so fierce … so real,” she revealed. “She was funny and fun and so … present. As talented and famous as she was … she didn’t wear it on her sleeve.”

Smith continues to gush about the character of the “I Have Nothing” songbird, who passed away in 2012.

“[Houston] was so down to earth,” Jada continues. “That’s what I admired about her most. If only we could have celebrated her more while she was here. You are missed, Whitney.”

More recently than ever, Pinkett Smith is opening up to fans via social media. She also has a highly-viewed talk show on Facebook Watch, titled Red Table Talk.

READ MORE: Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Don’t Consider Themselves A “Married” Couple