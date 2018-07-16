Jadakiss Signs To JAY-Z’s Roc Nation

Jadakiss has been making moves in silence. Over the weekend, the rap veteran announced his latest venture through an IG post, where he unveiled a new deal with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation.

Though the details of the contract have not been disclosed, the photo features a picture of Jadakiss (accompanied with a glass of D’USSÉ) signing the contract at one of Roc Nation’s five offices.

“Made another + move today @rocnation thank y’all for everything you’ve done 🙏🏾! Now let’s get it,” declared the Yonkers native.

While there’s a possibility of this being a management deal, fans are hoping that the post hints at new music. Jada hasn’t released a project since November 2017, when The Lox released their 2nd project under Roc Nation, #4NoReAsOn and he linked with Fab to drop the long-awaited Friday On Elm Street. His last solo album was in 2015 with Top 5 Dead or Alive.

Prior to this deal, Jadakiss was signed to Def Jam Recordings. Salute.

