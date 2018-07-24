Obama’s Past Honoree Aims To Be Connecticut’s First Black Congresswoman

Jahana Hayes could be on the road to making history. Back in 2016, the Connecticut-based high school teacher was named Teacher of the Year by President Barack Obama in 2016. Now, the enthusiastic educator is going all in to join the political sector just like the president who recognized her dedication to service.

Hayes, originally from Waterbury, Conn., is currently gunning for a U.S. House of Representative seat on behalf of Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District. The Democratic candidate released her new campaign video earlier this month.

U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D) currently represents that district but isn’t seeking reelection. On Aug. 14, Hayes will be going up against Mary Glassman in the Democratic primary before the general election in November. If she wins, Hayes will become the first black woman to represent her state in the U.S. Congress.

