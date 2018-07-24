Jahana Hayes could be on the road to making history. Back in 2016, the Connecticut-based high school teacher was named Teacher of the Year by President Barack Obama in 2016. Now, the enthusiastic educator is going all in to join the political sector just like the president who recognized her dedication to service.

Hayes, originally from Waterbury, Conn., is currently gunning for a U.S. House of Representative seat on behalf of Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District. The Democratic candidate released her new campaign video earlier this month.

I’m really proud to share our brand-new campaign video. Teachers are nation-builders. That’s our job — to affect change, and to improve outcomes. But that’s the job of Congress, too. So I’m running for Congress. Watch, share, then join Team Hayes: https://t.co/F7MC8vcB3T pic.twitter.com/v13poBxBB4 — Jahana Hayes for Congress (@JahanaHayesCT) July 12, 2018

U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D) currently represents that district but isn’t seeking reelection. On Aug. 14, Hayes will be going up against Mary Glassman in the Democratic primary before the general election in November. If she wins, Hayes will become the first black woman to represent her state in the U.S. Congress.

Best of luck, Mrs. Hayes.

