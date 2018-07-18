The N-word was used over 100 times in the 2012 film Django Unchained, which was written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. Jamie Foxx, who portrayed the titular character Django, recently explained that while the use of the word numerous times in the script was controversial, he didn’t see an issue with it at all.

Foxx spoke to Yahoo Entertainment to divulge on the many film’s he’s been in, and he discussed script’s lingering legacy. He said that because Django was a period film, the vernacular and slurs were reminiscent of the time it was reflecting.

“I understood the text,” Foxx explained of the film, which was set in the deep South during slavery. He applauded the film for its historical accuracy. “The N-word was said 100 times, but I understood the text — that’s the way it was back in that time.”

Foxx also praised Tarantino for going above and beyond with his directing. Tarantino is also known for directing Pulp Fiction, the Kill Bill series and more.

“Working with [writer-director] Quentin Tarantino is the best,” Foxx gushed. “Because he’s like a jazz musician. He just plays. And he has incredible disciplines. He says, I only shoot with one camera. I’m a director, not a video selector — so everything he shoots is one camera, it’s lean…I would see Quentin Tarantino at clubs, dinners, things like that, and just be like, “You the baddest motherf***er on the planet.”