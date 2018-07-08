In June, a woman came forward to accuse Jamie Foxx of slapping her in the face with his penis, an accusation the comedian vehemently denied. TMZ has now learned the case against Foxx has since been dismissed.

According to the site, the statue of limitations, which is three years has passed. There also won’t be any civil suit against the Academy Award winner because those statue of limitations have passed as well.

In June, a woman came forward accusing the entertainer of slapping her in the face with his genitals in 2002 after she refused to perform oral sex. The alleged encounter took place at Foxx’s Las Vegas home. When she denied his request, she alleged one of Foxx’s friends told her to leave.

The woman claims she went to the hospital the next day for a panic attack. Throughout the investigation, Foxx, 50, maintained he was innocent.

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story,” Foxx’s attorney Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer said.