Jay Ellis will not return as Lawrence for the third season of HBO’s Insecure. Rumors began to swirl about Ellis’ appearance in the show when the South Carolina native said he hadn’t filmed any scenes as filming was well underway. Once the trailer for the show was released, fans noticed there was no Lawrence in sight.

Show creator, actress, and writer Issa Rae confirmed the news over the weekend at the HBO Insecure Fest in Los Angeles and revealed she isn’t concerned with the opinions of fans.

“No, I don’t care!” Rae said “We want to stay as true to life as possible. They had a great conversation at the end of season two and it was just about like, hey, she’s moving on to Daniel, sometimes we have those conversations. You never see the exes again, and it’s okay! You gotta explore life without Lawrence.”

Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny echoed Rae’s sentiments.

“At the end of the day, we’re always trying to tell stories that are true and authentic. We were in the writers’ room and we were initially talking about, ‘Okay, well what is he doing? Well, he’s not in her life right now.’ It was hard to make stories around that. It seems closure is closure for these two … at least for now,” Penny said. “We just said, well, if he’s not around, he’s not around. Let’s just deal with the reality of what her life is now. Let’s be true to that when you break up and you have closure.”

And there you have it, folks. Insecure Season 3 returns to HBO on Sunday, Aug. 12.

