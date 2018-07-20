Jay Park is making all types of splashes in the music industry. Shortly after inking a deal with Roc Nation, the Seattle, WA-born MC stepped out with his debut EP, Ask Bout Me, released today (July 20).

The effort includes seven tracks with production by Cha Cha Malone, Woogie, GroovyRoom, and features verses from the likes of 2 Chainz, Rich the Kid, Vic Mensa and others.

Ask Bout Me was lead by singles “FSU” featuring Rich the Kid and Gashi, and the 2 Chainz-assisted “Soju.”

The pretty boy isn’t new to the music scene either. The former Korean pop star has a decade of grinding under his belt, as well as several albums, mixtapes and EPs such as New Breed, Everything You Wanted, Fresh Air: Breath It, among others.

Park stopped by VIBE to promote his EP and spoke about the pressure of representing Asians.

“I never imagined being part of Jay’s team. It’s an honor, but at the same time, I’m representing Asians and Korean hip-hop. That’s a lot of pressure,” Park said.

Stream Ask Bout Me below.