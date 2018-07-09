Jay Rock continues to promote Redemption, his third studio album. Following the third installment of his documentary Road to Redemption, and the music video for “OSOM” with J. Cole, the Watt, Los Angeles MC returns with the new music visuals for “ES Tales.”

Directed by Jack Begert and Dave Free, Jay Rock’s world turns into an 8-bit video game full of the everyday life in the ghetto — drug sales, shootouts and swaggy women.

“ES Tales” follows Jay Rock’s concept of telling stories about inner-city life as we’ve seen with “The Bloodiest” and “OSOM.”

Jay Rock is also set to embark on his ‘Big Redemption’ tour. The 29-city run commences in Lawrence, KS. Sept. 12 and ends in Los Angeles, Calif. Oct 29. The 90059 MC recently wrapped up the ‘Championship Tour’ with his TDE label mates, which ran May 4 through June 16.

Watch the video above.