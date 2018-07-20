WBAI’s historic “The Underground Railroad” radio program has lost its familiar voice after a recent decision. According to Okayplayer, host of 29 years Jay Smooth parted ways with the station when it hired the controversial Leopard Lopate. The latter was fired from WNYC in 2017 for improper conduct towards the station’s women employees, The New York Times reported.

News of his return to the city’s airwaves was announced earlier this month, but the actual premiere of his show on July 16 prompted Jay Smooth to take a stand. In an initial statement issued to the Columbia Journalism Review, Jay Smooth said, “If this show is still airing as of Friday, I’m definitely not going back on Friday. The question for me is, have we gone past the point that I want to go back at all?”

In 1989, Jay Smooth, born John Randolph, founded “The Underground Railroad.” It has since been deemed the city’s “longest-running hip-hop radio program.” When he publicized his parting, Randolph described the moment as “incredibly painful” while WBAI responded with: “It’s so good to see you involved with WBAI. Management so rarely sees or hears from you. Perhaps you could use some of this extra time to get some BAI Buddies for your program.”

As noted by SPIN, Jay Smooth still keeps up with the popular demand of his rap-centric “Ill Doctrine” video series, which can be viewed here.

My radio home for almost 30 years, @WBAI, has decided to put Leonard Lopate back on the air, just months after he was fired from WNYC for years of misconduct with women there. And I am disgusted and ashamed. https://t.co/3e96iEB7zI — jay smooth (@jsmooth995) July 17, 2018

And so, here we are. This is incredibly painful, despite all their efforts to make the decision easier. But there is no other choice. I will no longer be broadcasting on @WBAI. pic.twitter.com/3B17N0dAlO — jay smooth (@jsmooth995) July 19, 2018

So @radiopacifica, you’re okay with @WBAI representing our network this way? Is this what Pacifica stands for now? https://t.co/OjycFK0am6 — jay smooth (@jsmooth995) July 19, 2018

Dear Jay. It’s so good to see you involved with WBAI. Management so rarely sees or hears from you. Perhaps you could use some of this extra time to get some BAI Buddies for your program. — WBAI 99.5 FM (@WBAI) July 19, 2018

This is the top of @WBAI’s twitter page right now. I wish I was making this up. pic.twitter.com/J1bemNhghZ — jay smooth (@jsmooth995) July 19, 2018