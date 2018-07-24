Jeezy sent a shock wave through the music industry when he announced that he would be retiring after the release of his final album. While fans will undoubtedly miss the Snowman, they will most likely get to see him in a different medium. The rapper reportedly revealed that he is packing up and moving to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting.

“Will Smith, watch out,” Jeezy reportedly told TMZ. The rapper confirmed that he has already made the move to Los Angeles and has found representation with the United Talent Agency. It’s unclear what roles and films Jeezy is eying at this time, but it most likely will involve something in the action and suspense department.

As previously noted, Jeezy announced his retirement on social media in Mar. 2018. “As the Cold Summer tour comes to a end,” he wrote at the time. “It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album & class TM 101 come out every night. Now class is coming to a end. It’s time for Graduation!”

Even though he’s focusing his energy on different endeavors, Jeezy will reportedly keep loose ties to the music industry. He will take more of a behind-the-scenes approach, serving as a producer on several forthcoming projects, TMZ reports.

As far as Hollywood goes, it’ll be interesting to see how he makes his mark on the big or small screen.