This is how you put on for your city.

Jeezy recently completed the “biggest” race of his life, and he did it for a good cause. The rapper teamed up with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms to run the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s annual Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday (July 4) in an effort to raise $1 million for charity.

“[Mayor Bottoms is] a great a friend of mine,” he explained of the partnership, according to AJC.com. “Anything I can do to support the city of Atlanta (and) support her cause, I’m always down. I’m always a phone call away if she needs me.”

Money raised from the campaign will benefit Jeezy’s Street Dreamz organization, the Mayor Youth Scholarship program, and the Atlanta Track Club’s Kilometer Kids, the latter of which is a free “game-oriented” youth running program for children under the age of 14.

The 6.2 miles trek was the first time that Jeezy has ever participated in a 10K race. To prepare, the ATL native took some advice from two-time Olympic medalist Bernard Lagat. Once the race got started, Jeezy found himself surrounded by “so much motivation” that it made it easier to reach the finish line. “It didn’t feel like it was really a race,” he said.

See video footage from the AJC Peachtree Road Race below.