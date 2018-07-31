This year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard recipient is none other than Jennifer Lopez. The Bronxite, who has been in the industry since her 1999 debut, On the 6, appeared in front of a live studio audience on Tuesday (July 31), to discuss the feat with MTV’s Sway Calloway.

“It is amazing. Honestly, growing up on MTV and watching all my idols get this award, to be the recipient this year is like…I can’t even believe it. I’m so excited,” Lopez shared. This marks the first time a Latin artist has been on the receiving end of this award that was first introduced in 1984. The moment also marks 19 years since Lopez was nominated for Best New Artist in a Video at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Dinero” singer, who has won two VMA trophies, follows the footsteps of Madonna, Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Rihanna, her “All I Have” collaborator LL Cool J and most recently Pink.

“I grew up in the MTV era like I said so I was watching all the way back from Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Janet, and Michael, and all of them and they were my inspiration to even get into the music business, to do what I did,” she said. “Their videos inspired me to do the videos that I did so now to be 20 years in and here and winning this award, it’s mind-blowing to me.”

Before Lopez’s name was announced, talks began to pick up on social media on who should receive this year’s honor. Veteran rapper/songwriter/producer Missy Elliott’s name surfaced a countless number of times, even prompting the Supa Dupa Fly artist to share her own statement on the matter.

“I am still humbled by the love y’all have shown.” Elliott wrote on Twitter. “Although this would be amazing & I would be so humbled, I’m sorry to say I don’t think I am even on the list for the VMAs Video Vanguard Awards.”

The MTV VMAs airs on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. EST.

