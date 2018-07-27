Jessie Reyez brings the vacation vibes to this particularly steamy Friday (Jul. 27) with the sepia-toned visuals for her latest song “Apple Juice.”

The video, directed by Phillip Harris, follows the Toronto songstress and writer during a recent vacation to the French city of Nice. She not only soaks up the sun, she does her fair share of relaxing and musing about a former lover.

“Don’t let goodbye come too easy, love me,” she croons on the heart-wrenching yet soulful track, which was produced by Fred Ball. “Apple Juice” is a follow up to her recent song and video, “Body Count,” which features Reyez during what appears to be the Salem Witch Trials.

Reyez, who was nominated for two 2018 MTV VMAs, said that the song’s quirky name came from an experience with a crowd during a performance in Montreal.

“I’m walking across the stage with a cup full of whiskey, Then I look out, and I’m like, Uhh, it’s apple juice in my cup!'” she recalled. “And I put the cup down and started the song. The next day I saw an article that said “She performed this really cool new song called Apple Juice.”

Watch the beautifully shot video below.

