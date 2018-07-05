Just weeks after the tragic news of the death of Jimmy Wopo, the Steel City MC posthumously released his latest visual for “Lane Life,” a track from his forthcoming Muney Lane Muzik 2 effort.

Shot by Head Shot Films, Wopo keeps the video simple. While delivering rules to the streets, the Woponese spitter sits on a couch while flashing wads of cash.

Wopo garnered national attention with underground hits “Elm Street,” and “Walking Bomb,” Wopo, 21, released solid mixtapes such as Jordan Kobe and Back Against the Wall, Trapnese with Hardo, and Woponese over the past three years. All of the hard work was nigh to paying off, too. The rapper’s lawyer, Owen Seman, told Associated Press that he spoke with the rapper born Travon Smart minutes before his untimely death about a record deal with Atlantic Records.

The promising rapper was murdered in double drive-by shooting last month (June 18) in his hometown. According to WPXI, police responded to the shooting in the Pennsylvania city’s Hill District.

Watch the video above.

