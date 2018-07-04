It’s only been five months since Justin Timberlake dropped his 2018 studio album, Man of the Woods, but the singer may be in album mode again. This time, JT is thinking about enlisting some major help from the hip-hop community, and no, it isn’t JAY-Z.

In a new interview with Complex, Timberlake revealed that he has seriously been talking to Drake about a new collaboration.

“We’ve talked about [collaborating again] a lot,” Timberlake revealed. “I don’t wanna say too much because I don’t wanna jinx it, but we’ve talked about it a lot.” Although the new music is not set in stone just yet, it would mark the duo’s second single. Drake and Justin previously collaborated on the single “Cabaret” off of JT’s acclaimed 2013 album The 20/20 Experience.

Elsewhere in the interview, JT talked about Drake’s latest studio album, Scorpion, which dropped on June 29. “I love Scorpion, I think it literally just like answered anything,” he said. “I think The Boy came correct with that one.”

Timberlake isn’t the only one loving Scorpion. In addition to shattering streaming records in its first-day release, Drizzy’s album also went platinum in 24 hours after it dropped.

Aside from the potential Drake collaboration, Timberlake surprised his fans with a new single entitled, “Soulmate.” In a new announcement the artist made on Instagram, he stated that the song was written on June 26, but didn’t receive the final mix treatment until its release on July 3.

Listen to “Soulmate” below, and keep your eyes peeled for new music with Drake.