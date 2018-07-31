In case you haven’t noticed, Kanye West is still, unfortunately, supporting President Donald Trump. And it’s being confirmed by his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Mrs. Kardashian-West recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (Jul 30) where she discussed the release of Alice Marie Johnson, and more. When asked by Kimmel on whether or not Kanye still likes Trump she answered: “Um, yeah, I think he really, um, he really, yeah.”

Although the Wests don’t regularly talk much about politics, she did point out that her husband doesn’t agree with all of POTUS policies and decisions. He moreso appreciates Trump’s personality.

“You know what, no, because I always respect what [another] person thinks,” she said. “And, you know, to make it clear, when Kanye, when we would talk about it, and we would talk about policies, and he doesn’t necessarily agree with his policies.”

“He likes his personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him . . . “ Kim continued. “He’s not political, so he doesn’t really dig deep into what’s going on and I always knew that. I always knew what he meant.”

Undoubtedly, whether he is political or not, Kanye West has caused a media frenzy and has raised a lot of eyebrows with his right winged opinions. See his major hot water comment about how slavery is (was) a choice.