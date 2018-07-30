Ray West, the father of Kanye West, has been reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer.

News of West’s health circulated the web since Friday (July 27) when his ex-wife Cheryl Carmichael West shared with Radar Online a possible stomach cancer diagnosis. While that has been debunked, TMZ reports Monday (July 30), Kanye’s father has been treated for prostate cancer at a health facility in Los Angeles.

West has been with his father since the diagnosis. The entertainer has kept his relationship with his father rater quiet, but the two previously spent time together in March and at Ye’s wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

CREDIT: Ray West, father of US musician Kanye West (unseen), gets out of a car on May 22, 2014 in Paris. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images

The report comes the same birthday month of West’s late mother Dr. Donda West. The author and professor would’ve been 69-years-old.

In more positive news, Kanye treated his Yeezy staff on a trip to Disneyland. About 100 staffers were present at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California for the fun. Fans swarmed the rapper with cheers, screams and even a few tears.

BYM meets #KanyeWest A post shared by Betesda Youth Ministry (BYM) (@betesdayouthministry) on Jul 28, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

