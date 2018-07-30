Kendrick Lamar continues to prove there’s no limit on what he can do. The Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musician recently added ‘actor’ to his resume with his guest appearance on the hit STARZ show, Power.

In Sunday’s (Jul. 29) episode, Power fans witnessed K. Dot portray Laces, a homeless man who attempts to sell Kanan (played by 50 Cent) gift cards outside of a bodega.

However, Kanan pulls out a gun on him during another run in, which leads to a conversation about “making and maintaining [the] human connection.”

Last week, EW revealed that Lamar would be appearing in an upcoming episode of the show, with Power’s executive producer Mark Canton gushing about how the rapper is a welcome addition to the cast as a guest star.

“Kendrick is a once-in-a-generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power,” Canton said. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

Showrunner Courtney A. Kemp also shared that “the plan was not a guest star” role. “It wasn’t an idea of…trying to get more eyeballs. … It was about here’s an artist we respect, and he wants to come in.”

Kung-Fu Kenny hasn’t written out acting in the past. Although he curated the soundtrack for the billion-dollar film, the Compton native has shared his interest in starring as a villain in the reported Black Panther sequel.

“I could, I’d play a Killmonger for sure,” he said.

Watch a few clips of his performance below.

The way Kendrick Lamar just entered power is bursting my head pic.twitter.com/unB6MqWdF7 — Melvin. (@badboymelv) July 29, 2018

#KendrickLamar acting debuts on #Power A post shared by WeTheCulture (@_wetheculture) on Jul 29, 2018 at 1:21am PDT

Kendrick Lamar makes his acting debut and stars in 50 Cent’s ‘Power’ pic.twitter.com/LZqmysw29i — East Coast Renaissance (@TweetECR) July 29, 2018