The answer to Power’s upcoming special guest has been revealed. According to Entertainment Weekly, and confirmed by VIBE, Kendrick Lamar will star opposite 50 Cent’s menacing Kanan character on Sunday’s (July 29) episode titled “Happy Birthday.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning artist has previously discussed acting and now he’ll be able to display his interpretation of a scripted being. The last time Lamar referenced acting was when he said he would like to play a villain in Black Panther’s reported sequel.

In a statement issued to EW, executive producer Mark Canton said Power’s creator Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent are thrilled to have Lamar onboard. “Kendrick is a once-in-a-generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power,” Canton said. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

Details of Lamar’s character have yet to be revealed.

This Sunday… A special guest is coming to #PowerTV. pic.twitter.com/WMDDEM10sI — Power (@Power_STARZ) July 24, 2018

50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar’s relationship stems back to a conversation the pair had about conscious rappers. In an interview with Forbes, Lamar revisited Fifty’s statements, sharing:

“He said, ‘We all are conscious, whether you’re doing gangsta rap, whether you’re doing so-called conscious rap, whether you doing whatever genre you may in because you have a post, you alive and you’re telling your true feelings … these are your true thoughts and you’re conscious of them, and you’re aware of them. You are conscious, as simple as that.’ When he said that, that inspired me to not only recognize my own influence on what I have with my people.”

Power airs on Sundays on Starz at 10 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: ‘Power’ Cast On How They Make The Sex Scenes Look So Real