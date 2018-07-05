Congratulations are in order for Keshia Cole. The “Incapable” singer is on her way to becoming a mother of two, according to a post on her Instagram account Thursday (July 5).

Cole made the pregnancy reveal by sharing a photo of herself that included the hashtag “#PregnantinMyFashionNova.” She didn’t go much deeper into detail, but it didn’t take long for the internet to presume that the father is her boyfriend, Niko Khale.

Cole, 36, and Khale, 22, have been dating since earlier in the year, and from the looks of it, the two are very much in love.

In March, Cole went public with the relationship and briefly addressed some of the hate that she received for dating a younger man. “I know people have been very judgmental about our relationship, but I gotta’ nurture what nurtures me,” she wrote in a deleted Instagram post.

The R&B star also shares an 8-year-old son with ex-husband, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson. Cole officially filed for divorce from the former NBA player, last year. Despite splitting up in 2014, the exes have remained friends. They even lived together at one point, and appeared on last season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Check below for Cole’s pregnancy announcement.