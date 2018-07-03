Khalid, 6lack and Ty Dolla $ign have joined forces for some nostalgic romance in Khalid’s new video for “OTW.”

Directed by Calmatic, the video treatment finds the R&B trio wearing matching jackets and performing choreographed dances while singing sweet nothings to their love interests, who watch the video from a pink colored bedroom during slumber party.

The video also includes other throwback materials such a Sidekick, and Polaroid photos.

Khadlid’s platinum debut American Teen was released in 2017, and was spearheaded by singles “Location,” and “Young Dumb and Broke.”

Also, Khalid’s “This Way” with H.E.R. is featured on the Future executive-produced Superfly soundtrack, released in May.

Watch the video above.