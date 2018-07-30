A new collaboration between comedic podcaster Kid Fury and actor-slash-filmmaker Lena Waithe is shaping up to have eyes glued to TV screens pretty soon. Fury, who burst onto the scene with The Read podcast alongside Crissle, will reportedly be developing a half-hour comedy series for HBO. According to Variety, Waithe takes on executive producer duties (Jason Kim, Chloe Pisello, David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner of Avalon Television will also be co-executive producers).

While the series has yet to publicize title, in what may be a nod to its writer—Fury’s government name is Gregory A. Smith—the “surreal dark comedy” will follow Greg, a gay man in his 20s with a penchant for sarcasm and a New York address, who is sorting his way through life and his undiagnosed clinical depression.

After today’s announcement, Fury took to social media to express his excitement and gratitude for guidance from the Master of None writer and the rest of the show’s production team.

We look forward to seeing what Waithe and Fury have cooking up.

