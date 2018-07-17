Kodak Black received some good news this week. The Project Baby will be released from jail next month after a judge gave the troubled rapper credit for time served.

According to The Blast, Black’s legal team filed a motion asking a judge to grant the rapper an additional 30 days of time served, which the judge granted.

The “In Too Deep” rapper was originally expected to be released in October, but with the new court order, Kodak is expected to be released in August.

Back in April, the rapper born Dieuson Octave was sentenced to one year in county jail after being found guilty of two probation violations including driving on a suspended license and “associating with people committing crimes.”

In January, Kodak Black was arrested after police raided his Broward County home, however, his legal team convinced a judge to drop three of the charges (marijuana possession, possession of a firearm, and child neglect) against the rapper. However, he is awaiting trial on charges of criminal sexual conduct from a sexual assault indictment last October.

