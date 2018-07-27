As the anticipation for the official video to Drake’s “In My Feelings” video grows, it has been revealed that Lala Anthony will play the infamous role of “Kiki.”

The actress and producer shared her red-hot look from the set in New Orleans Thursday (July 26). Anthony kept the hints at a minimum with the caption, “Hey Keke, do you love me?” with the hashtag, #InMyFeelings.

Fans have speculated who the mysterious KiKi (or Keke) was since the release of Scorpion in June. While it was assumed the line was an ode to singer Keisha Shante, a source shared with Genius the musical love letter was dedicated to Cali native K’yanna Barber. Barber and Anthony share a slight resemblance, making what’s to come even more exciting.

Look.. I got time today A post shared by KB (@4theloveofkj) on Apr 1, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

The Power star took part in the “In My Feelings” challenge with her family among other celebrities like Will Smith, Kevin Hart and Sterling K. Brown.

Other tidbits about the “In My Feelings” video have spilled out including rumors that Big Freedia will make a cameo. Behind the scenes footage from New Orleans confirmed Karena Evans will sit behind the director’s chair. There will also be an ode to JT of the City Girls by Yung Miami.

It looks like Karena Evans is directing directing her next video in New Orleans. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/9jylkREbOW — Cousin Carl (@carlchery) July 9, 2018

Drake in New Orleans yesterday filming his “In My Feelings” video 👀 pic.twitter.com/rd35SXC4cI — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) July 24, 2018

